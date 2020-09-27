Pooja program to be held today for making of new temple chariot at Antarvedi in East Godavari

The pooja ceremony for the construction of temple chariot at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi in Sakinetipalli Mandal of East Godavari District will be held today at 11: 15 p.m. It is known that the construction designs of the new chariot of the Antarvedi temple were finalized by the Endowments ministry on par with the old model. The construction of a new chariot at a height of 41 feet and six feet wide along with six wheels is estimated to cost Rs. 95 lakh to repair. The Revenue Minister has already directed that the construction of the new chariot be completed by the time of the Kalyanotsavams in February next year. Deputy CM Dharmana Krishna Das, who will be present as the chief guest and minister Venugopala Krishna will be present at the pooja ceremony.

Earlier, the Endowments Department officials on last Saturday performed a special puja at Ravulapalem, inaugurating the construction of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swami temple at Antarvedi with teak wood from the Bastar forests of Chhattisgarh. The puja event was held to consecrate the wood used in the construction of new chariot of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swami temple.

It is known fact that the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple chariot was gutted in the fire accident on September 6, which led to the massive uproar from the opposition parties and the devotees have been concerned over the issue as to whether the incident happened accidentally or anything fishy. However, with the uproar from all quarters, the government has transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (SBI).