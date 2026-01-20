Poor visibility delays flight services

Vijayawada: Vijayawada and its surrounding areas were shrouded in dense fog on Monday morning, creating challenging conditions for commuters and disrupting both road and air traffic. Not only the city but also nearby villages, roads, and the Gannavaram Airport were covered in a thick blanket of fog. As a result, the Delhi-bound flight from Vijayawada was delayed by an hour, while the Visakhapatnam-bound flight was cancelled. Several services at Vijayawada International Airport faced delays due to reduced visibility. Fog disrupted flight operations, with the airport and runway enveloped in a dense mist. The Hyderabad and Chennai Indigo flights scheduled to arrive on Monday morning, along with the Air India flight from Delhi, were delayed by an hour. The Visakhapatnam Indigo service scheduled for 9:55 am was cancelled, officials said.

Major roads, including the Vijayawada West Bypass from Gollapudi to Chinna Avutapalli, National Highways connecting Chennai to Kolkata, Hyderabad to Vijayawada, and Vijayawada to Machilipatnam, as well as the state highway linking Vijayawada to Nuzvid, were heavily affected. Motorists, including two-wheeler riders, were forced to drive cautiously with headlights on to navigate through the low-visibility conditions.

Within the city, areas such as Ramavarappadu Ring, Benz Circle, Kanaka Durga Varadhi, and Gollapudi Y Junction were among the worst hit. Traffic moved slowly, and commuters faced considerable delays during peak hours.

Authorities issued early warnings through the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA). Residents were advised: “Dense fog is likely in your area in a few hours. Drivers should use fog lights and travel at reduced speed. Elderly people should stay safe at home.” Officials urged drivers to exercise extreme caution on the roads and follow safety guidelines until the fog clears.