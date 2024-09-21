Live
Population census info research centre to be set up at Siddhartha College
Vijayawada: Directorate of Census of AP under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Department of Statistics at Siddhartha Arts and Science College signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), aimed at setting up a Population Census Information Research Centre.
Director of the Andhra Pradesh Census Directorate P Balakiran and Deputy Director Shishu Kumar on behalf of AP Census and Principal Dr Meka Ramesh, Director V Baburao, Dean Prof Rajesh C Jampala and Head of the Department of Statistics G Chakravarthi on behalf of the Siddhartha Ats and Science College participated in the programme at the college’s webinar hall.
The faculty members of all other departments were also present. During the event, P Balakiran discussed the significance of the population census and various benefits that the Information Research Centre would provide. He exhorted everyone to take advantage of these opportunities.