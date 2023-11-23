Live
- 12th century Krishna temple in shambles
- Fmr Puducherry CM backs Veerlapalli
- Vijayawada: Students advised to practise yoga, meditation
- Medicos turning drug addicts painful: Lokesh
- KCR empowered tribals financially, politically: Errabelli
- Telangana Movement gave me inspiration: Pawan Kalyan
- KTR urges people to elect Sathish Kumar again
- Black Friday 2023: Date, Origin and Facts about this shopping day
- Vijayawada: National Postal TT tournament inaugurated
- I-PAC enrolling bogus votes: Nimmala
Just In
Portal for journalists’ house sites to open on Nov 23
Highlights
Thumma Vijay Kumar Reddy, commissioner, information and public relations and ex-officio secretary said that the website for the online registration of the journalist house sites will be opened on November 23.
Vijayawada: Thumma Vijay Kumar Reddy, commissioner, information and public relations and ex-officio secretary said that the website for the online registration of the journalist house sites will be opened on November 23.
He said that journalists seeking house sites must submit their online applications with relevant particulars within 45 days from the date of opening of the I&PR website (http://ipr.ap.gov.in/ ) for registration.
The last date for receiving applications is January 6, 2024.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS