Portal for journalists’ house sites to open on Nov 23

Vijayawada: Thumma Vijay Kumar Reddy, commissioner, information and public relations and ex-officio secretary said that the website for the online registration of the journalist house sites will be opened on November 23.

He said that journalists seeking house sites must submit their online applications with relevant particulars within 45 days from the date of opening of the I&PR website (http://ipr.ap.gov.in/ ) for registration.

The last date for receiving applications is January 6, 2024.

