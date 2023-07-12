Posani Krishna Murali criticises Pawan, demands apologies to volunteers

Posani Krishna Murali, the chairman of AP Film Development Corporation, has criticized Pawan Kalyan, stating that the latter had spoke disrespectfully about the volunteers and demanded an apology. Speaking to the media, Posani claimed that Pawan simply echoes whatever Chandrababu says and has made it his mission to criticize Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Posani asserted no one can do anything to chief minister people are behind him. He suggested that if Pawan has any ethical values, he should apologize to the volunteers. Posani further alleged that it was Chandrababu and Lokesh who were responsible for the theft of data.

Further, Posani questioned why Pawan does not respond to those who insulted women in the film industry. Stating that Pawan was defeated by TDP in Bhimavaram, Posani concluded that Jagan will continue to be the Chief Minister as long as he has the blessings of the people.