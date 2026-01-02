Posters on road safety released

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district Collector Kirti Chekuri has directed officials to implement a comprehensive field-level action plan to create awareness on road safety among the public and motorists as part of National Road Safety Month celebrations (January 1 to 31).

She released Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan posters and wall posters at her chamber on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, she said the message ‘Seekh Se Suraksha, Technology Se Parivartan’ should be taken to the people to promote safe road practices through training and the use of technology.

She pointed out that accidents are occurring due to sand spilling onto roads as a result of the overloading of vehicles used for sand transportation. To prevent the recurrence of such incidents, she instructed Transport Department officials to strictly curb the overloading of sand vehicles.

The Collector also advised field-level Transport Department officials and staff to work with full commitment during the Road Safety Month and to intensify awareness on the use of helmets and seat belts. She stressed the need to convey a clear message against drunken driving to ensure public safety.

District Transport Officer R Suresh stated that various road safety awareness programmes would be conducted across the district till January 31 as part of the month-long campaign.

Motor Vehicle Inspectors CH Sampath Kumar and M Ravi Kumar, Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors PVVD Sai Kumar, Praneeth and Uma Maheswara Rao, along with Transport Department officials and staff, were present at the programme.