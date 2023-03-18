Power dues order shocks panchayats

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Panchayats which are already struggling for funds are strongly opposing the state government's direction to clear electricity dues. The state government issued orders asking the gram panchayats to immediately pay power bills from the general funds, i.e. money collected under property and water taxes.





The sarpanches allege that the state government has taken away 15h Finance Commission grants besides other Central funds. Now their situation will worsen if whatever general funds they have are spent on clearing power bills. They are asking where the can gets funds for performing tasks in villages like salaries and maintenance of water and sanitation.





The condition of minor panchayats is more dire as their tax collection doesn't even cover basic expenses, let alone electricity charges. Many of them earn Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.50 lakh, which are not enough even to maintain streetlighting, sanitation and drinking water supply. Even major panchayats which get more income through property and water tax will not be able bear electricity charges. They explain that they have to maintain basic amenities in the village with general funds which would not be enough to pay power bills.





Almost all the 290 village panchayats in the district are facing the financial crunch. Income from taxes is not enough for salary, allowances and daily maintenance expenses. Now the order by the government to pay electricity bills has caused a consternation among the sarpanches. A panchayat in East Godavari has outstanding electricity bills of Rs 1.20 lakh while its annual revenue is Rs 1.15 lakh. After paying wages to CLAP (Clean Andhra Pradesh) Mitras (sanitation staff), the panchayat is left with only Rs 80,000. Another panchayat in the district needs Rs 26,000 in addition to its tax collection to clear electricity bill.





Arrears of electricity bills are huge in many villages. "Our tax collection doen't cover even half of the electricity dues. Moreover, we need money to pay salaries, maintain streetlights, sanitation and water supply," said V Prasad, a sarpanch from Kadiyam mandal. District panchayat officer Jagdamba told The Hans India that it is true that orders have been issued to pay arrears of electricity bills from the general funds of gram panchayats. She said the panchayat secretaries should collect 100 percent property and water taxes.





The officials of the electricity department will inform the panchayats about how much amount they owe. She said that electricity bill arrears have to be paid one way or another and that process needs to be undertaken. Though deeply dissatisfied over the situation, many sarpanches are unable to speak openly as they are afraid of displeasing ruling YSRCP.





Sarpanches Welfare Association is asking how can they run the panchayats if the government takes away the general funds as well besides the Central grants. Sarpanches said that they will oppose this and soon a movement will be launched under the auspices of the Sarpanches Welfare Association across the state.They warn that this order by the government will also impact the measures to mitigate drinking water problems in the ensuing summer. Sarpanches say they will have little funds to take up Summer Action Plan.



