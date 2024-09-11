Power staff donate over Rs.10 cr for flood relief

Vijayawada: Ina remarkable act of solidarity, the employees of the Andhra Pradesh energy department have made a substantial donation to the victims of the recent floods. Under the leadership of energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar and special chief secretary for energy K Vijayanand, the employees contributed one day’s salary, totalling Rs 10,61,81,614, to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. This donation was officially handed over to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the NTR district collectorate.

During the event, energy minister Ravi Kumar expressed his deep gratitude and pride in the department’s workforce. He said he was proud that electricity workers have stepped up to support the flood victims during this critical time and their contribution of Rs 10,61,81,614 is a testament to their commitment to the community.

The minister also praised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s relentless efforts over the past ten days in Vijayawada, highlighting how his proactive measures have been instrumental in saving lives and protecting property. He noted the Chief Minister’s unwavering dedication, even at over 70 years of age, as he continues to work tirelessly day and night to support the flood-affected communities. The minister further acknowledged the international recognition that the Chief Minister’s crisis management efforts have received.

Special chief secretary Vijayanand emphasised the department’s commitment to serving the people, particularly in times of emergency.

Many key officials including APGenco MD K V N Chakradhar Babu, APTransco JMD Keerthy Chekuri and others were present.