Praja Ashirwada Yatra held in Kavali constituency

Praja Ashirwada Yatra held in Kavali constituency
The Praja Ashirwada Yatra program has been launched in Bogolu Mandal of Kavali Constituency, led by Mandal Leaders, in an effort to secure a decisive victory for MLA Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy in the upcoming elections. The program aims to educate the people about the various development programs and welfare schemes introduced by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, urging them to consider the candidates' track record and commitment to the welfare of the constituency.

Key leaders such as Bogolu YSRCP Mandal convener Maddiboina Veera Raghu, ZPTC Maddiboina Keertana, MPP Mekala Sujatha, Nagulavaram Single Window president Sunke Malyadri, and other senior party members participated in the yatra. They emphasized the importance of electing representatives who prioritize the well-being of the people and urged the voters to make an informed decision based on the candidates' values and integrity.

The event saw a strong turnout of YSRCP leaders and activists, including youth presidents, co-option members, and community leaders, all united in their support for MLA Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy and the party's vision for the development of Bogolu Mandal. The yatra showcased the party's commitment to serving the people and delivering on their promises of progress and prosperity for all constituents.

