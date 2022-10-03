Praja Poru highlighted shortcomings of YSRCP govt: Veerraju

Vijayawada (NTR District): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had organised more than 5,000 street meetings across the State to highlight the shortcomings of the YSRCP government, from September 17 to October 2, said BJP State president Somu Veerraju while addressing the valedictory meeting of Praja Poru at Dharna Chowk here on Sunday.

District BJP president Babburi Sriram presided over the meeting, which was attended by Dasam Umamaheswara Rao, Minority Morcha State president Shaik Bazi, State secretary Paturi Nagabhushanam, Uppalpati Srinviasa Raju, in-charge Sri Dharma, Lakshmipati Raja, Potamsetti Nageswara Rao, Kaja Kiran,

Rami Reddy, Immanuel, Vnkat and others.

Addressing the huge gathering, Somu Veerraju said that Praja Poru street meetings were organised to showcase the shortcomings of the YSRCP government headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi administration had fulfilled all the assurances included in the AP Bifurcation Enactment, he said and asserted that the BJP was committed for the development of all the districts in the State.

The BJP leader alleged that there were efforts to destroy the capital city of Amaravati. 'Both the parties headed by two families have been systematically destroying Amaravati by blaming each other.' He assailed Jagan Mohan Reddy for cheating people by trying to shift the capital city after he assured them that he built his own house here and the capital city would continue here. It was the BJP, which provided three flyovers to the city of Vijayawada, he recalled, asserting that the BJP would develop the capital city of Amaravati.

The Central government had provided several thousands of crores for housing for the poor but the Jagan administration had not been allocating TIDCO houses to the poor. He flayed the CM for not constructing even four lakh houses during the past three and half years.

Referring the publicity mania of the Chief Minister, Veerraju said that Jagan had prominently printed his picture on the rice distribution vans for which rice was given by the Centre. He wondered why Jagan did not print his pictures on beer bottles. He lambasted the government stating that sand mafia, ration mafia and liquor mafia were ruling the roast in the State.

"The State government is not in a position to supply water to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, which was built for the poor," he said.

The BJP leader said that the sarpanches were fighting for their survival after their funds were diverted by the Jagan administration.