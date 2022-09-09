Prakasam Barrage to get 4 lakh cusecs of floodwater

Guntur: The district administration sounded flood alert in the backdrop of heavy inflows into Krishna river following heavy discharge of floodwater from Pulichintala Project. The project is likely to discharge up to 4 lakh cusecs of floodwater to the downstream. Heavy inflows will reach Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada city within a day. If the inflows into Prakasam Barrage increase, floodwater discharges will also increase.

Pulichintala Project is also getting heavy inflows following heavy rains in the catchment area and heavy discharge of floodwater from Nagarjuna Sagar Project. The inflows into the project are likely to increase in the coming one or two days.

Guntur District Collector M Venugopal Reddy alerted the revenue officials of Tulluru, Mangalagiri, Duggirala and Tadepalli mandals to take all the precautionary measures to check untoward incidents. The district administration has already set up a control room at the Collectorate in Guntur city and directed the people residing in low-lying areas to be alert and not to allow children into irrigation tanks, rivers and canals.

Meanwhile, the police officials urged the people participating in Ganesh idols immersion to be careful in the backdrop of heavy inflows into Krishna river and take all precautionary measures.