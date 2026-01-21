Prakasam collector to receive best electoral practices award

Ongole: Prakasam district Collector P Raja Babu selected for the Best Electoral Practices Award-2025 for outstanding performance in voter list mapping during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026.

The State Chief Electoral Officer’s office recognised the Collector’s exceptional initiative in comparing 2002 SIR data with 2026 SIR data, demonstrating significant progress in voter mapping accuracy. This meticulous approach to electoral roll management earned him special recognition among district collectors across the state.

The award will be presented to Collector Raja Babu on January25th during the National Voters’ Day celebrations in Vijayawada.