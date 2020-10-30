Prakasam cops bag 'Governance Now India Police' awards

Ongole: The Prakasam district police bagged two awards at the prestigious 'Governance Now India Police Virtual Summit & Awards 2020', in recognition of their contribution to the public service in the country through innovative use of technology.

Every year, the Governance Now India identifies the officers who are bringing tremendous changes in the police department using technology in the country and elect them as key speakers. The Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal is given a great opportunity as one of the key speakers of seven police officers from across the country selected for this awards summit, this year.

As part of the summit, the SP explained that in Spandana, complaints have been received online from the public, even during the Coronavirus outbreak, and the petitions are forwarded online immediately to the concerned police station and arrangements are made to take legal action against the complaints. He informed that as part of the Parivartan, reception centers are provided at all police stations and the staff are educated on the use of technology to provide a quick resolution to the public and the personnel are trained on behaviour with the public.

The SP explained that though the available budget for the department is low, steps should be taken to provide faster service to the public with ultra-low-cost technology and to increase the skills of the staff so that everyone can acquire knowledge. The Project TATA (Training & Activities for Technology Adaption) is a program in which everyone, from home guard to the additional SP are given training in technical knowledge and skills in police-related applications, which boosted their confidence and motivated them to provide a prompt redressal to the public using technology. The SP opined that this capacity-building project ultimately enables the police to render faster services to the public as there is a shortage of technically qualified personnel in the department.

The jury appreciated the SP and announced the Capacity Building Award for Project TATA and digital transformation Award for Spandana & Parivartan in the Governance Now India Police Virtual Summit & Awards 2020 held on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, SP Siddharth Kaushal said that he is happy to receive the awards and said that these awards are a testament to the proficiency of the Prakasam district police and the awards would help them to work harder to provide better services to the public. The district police personnel also expressed their happiness over receiving the awards and congratulated the SP Siddharth Kaushal.