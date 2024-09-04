Prakasam dist mobilises massive food aid

Ongole: The Prakasam district administration has swung into action to dispatch approximately 1, 20, 000 food packets to flood-affected Vijayawada, with the support of local donors.

The district collector A Thameem Ansariya inspected the preparation of food on Tuesday.

Collector first visited the A1 Convention Centre, where she personally examined and sampled the food being packed. Later, she visited the Bachala Balayya Kalyana Mandapam. She emphasised the importance of timely delivery to the flood victims and instructed officials to ensure all necessary measures are in place.

Collector said that their priority is to ensure that nutritious and safe food reaches to needy. She added that officials are closely supervising the process to maintain quality control throughout the preparation and packaging stages.

The Ongole RDO Subbareddy, DRDA PD Vasundhara, District treasury officer Suseela, Chadalawada Cattle Breeding Farm deputy director Ravi Kumar, and others were present.