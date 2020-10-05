Prakasam district SWAT team celebrates first Raising Day

Ongole: The Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team of the Prakasam district police celebrated the first raising day (as a two days event) at the Police Kalyanamandapam and Police Parade Grounds in Ongole on Saturday and Sunday.



Though there are SWAT teams in the police departments at metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, the SWAT team in Prakasam district is the first team in the country which was raised, trained, and deployed entirely within the district for urban warfare and high-risk operations in accordance with the aspirations and encouragement of the chief minister and DGP of AP. The new tactics and strategies are introduced by starting rigorous training to strengthen the capacity of the Prakasam Police Department. The SWAT team has been continuously doing its training programs for operations, recces, real-life firing, etc even during the Corona outbreak without getting affected by the Corona. This team has already earned special recognition at the state and national levels. It has taken special training in Room intervention, counter-ambush, and disaster response management. The SWAT Commandos recently took training in the Defence technique KravMaga, the world-class martial art at Hyderabad. The higher police officers of Telangana highly appreciated the SWAT Commandos for their capabilities.

On Saturday, the first day of the two-day celebrations, the SP Siddharth Kaushal presented rewards and trophies to best performing commandoes for the tear. The Commandoes M Srinivasa Rao, Katam Srinivasa Rao, K Srinivasa Rao, B Ravikanth Reddy, and Ch Yesubabureceived rewards for being the toppers in various categories. The SP appreciated them and advised the team to practice more and learn new tactics. On the second day of celebrations, the commandos are given training in mounting the telescope for firearms, management, and use of new weapons. As part of testing the commandos' prowess, the police conducted revision classes on the handling and use of new weapons and then teaching them how to use the weapons at the field level. Later, the commandos are tested in stripping and assembling of weapons and the SP appreciated the best performers.

AR DSP K Raghavendra, SB-I Inspector V Suryanarayana, Command and Control Inspector R Rambabu, SWAT RI Srikanth Nayak, RI J Haribabu, IT core SI Nayab Rasool, RSI Mohan Kumar and SWAT staff also participated in this event.