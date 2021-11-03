Prakasam fencing team secures 2nd place in State-level tourney

Ongole: The Prakasam district fencing teams won second place in the State-level championship held recently, informed district Fencing Association general secretary G Naveen.

He said that the 8th State-level Under-14, 7th State-level Under-20 and 8th State-level Senior Championships were held at DSA Stadium in Kakinada from October 29 to November 1. The Under-14 girls won a gold medal in Foil, while the boys team won a silver medal in the Epee, Under-20 boys won a gold medal in Epee, silver medal in Foil, while the girls team won a silver medal in Epee and bronze in Foil, senior boys won a silver medal in Foil, and girls won silver in Epee.

He said that the Prakasam district boys team won a gold medal in Saber and a silver medal in Epee while the girls won a bronze medal in Saber. Naveen also said that in the Under-14 individual category, Y Bhumi Nartana won a gold medal in Foil, Md Abdul Mukeet won a bronze medal in Epee, while in the Under-20 individual category R Keerthana won a gold medal in Saber, P Vijayalakshmi won a silver medal in Foil, PVNS Vardhishta won a bronze medal in Saber, and in seniors individual category, KV Satyasai won a gold medal and R Vijayalakshmi won a silver medal in Saber.

The Prakasam District Fencing Association president, Balisetty Nageswara Rao, Andhra Pradesh Fencing Association president V Nageswara Rao, Prakasam district Olympic Association president Kurra Bhaskar Rao appreciated the district teams and players who won the medals and the coach RN Chiranjeevi for their performance in the overall championship.