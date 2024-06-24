Prasanthi replaces Madhavi Latha as EG collector

Rajamahendravaram: P Prasanthi has been appointed as the new collector of East Godavari district. She is 2014 batch IAS officer and served as the first collector of West Godavari district, which had Bhimavaram as headquarters.

In February 2024, she was suddenly transferred to the director of the state’s agriculture marketing department after she did not do some of the tasks that the then YSRCP government had given her before the general elections.

After the NDA alliance came to power, she was transferred back as district collector and posted in East Godavari.Meanwhile, the government has transferred K Madhavi Latha, who worked as collector of East Godavari so far. The government directed her to report to the General Administration Department (GAD).

After forming new districts in 2022, Madhavi Latha took charge as the district collector in the first week of April. She worked here as a collector for 27 months.

She was appreciated for involving the district officials in the implementation of the Bangaru Thalli scheme, which was undertaken to prevent malnutrition among infants, and achieved successful results. However, there is dissatisfaction in TDP against her as she was close to the ruling YSRCP. There is opposition in TDP against her, especially in terms of YSRCP leaders’ sand, liquor irregularities, and protocol violations.

Senior TDP leader and MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary made serious allegations in a media conference before the elections that the Collectorate has become a centre of irregularities.