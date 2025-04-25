Prathibha Vidyalaya Students Shine In SSC Exams

Tirupati: Prathibha Vidyalaya has achieved grand success in the SSC results released on Wednesday. Headmistress Bommi Milton proudly announced a 100% pass rate.

M. Vishnu Priya topped with an impressive 581/600, followed by Nihanth with 577 and Reddy Gayathri with 576. Out of 43 students, 21 secured above 500 marks.

The management congratulated the students and expressed gratitude to the dedicated teachers for their unwavering support.