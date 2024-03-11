Live
Prathipati consoles accident victims
Guntur: Former minister and TDP state vice-president Prathipati Pulla Rao consoled three victims who were injured in accidents at Kotappakonda...
Guntur: Former minister and TDP state vice-president Prathipati Pulla Rao consoled three victims who were injured in accidents at Kotappakonda Tirunala and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chilakaluripet on Sunday.
He also consoled another victim at GGH Guntur. He consoled Kandula Veeranjaneyulu and Akula Rama Krishna. When a portion of huge Prabha fell on G Nageswara Rao, he was injured. He has been shifted to the GGH in Guntur city.
Prathipati Pulla Rao visited Yadavalli village where Prabha accidentally fell down and examined the two tractors which were damaged due to the falling portion of Prabha on them. He inquired about the accident.
