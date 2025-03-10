Live
Prattipadu JSP leader suspended from party
President of Jana Sena Party Pawan Kalyan expressed dissatisfaction over the high-handed behaviour of Jana Sena leader of Prattipadu Varupula Tammayya towards a lady doctor at Prattipadu.
Mangalagiri: President of Jana Sena Party Pawan Kalyan expressed dissatisfaction over the high-handed behaviour of Jana Sena leader of Prattipadu Varupula Tammayya towards a lady doctor at Prattipadu.
The JSP supremo instructed the officials to go ahead as per the law in taking action against the JSP leader.
it may be recalled that Tammayya shouted at the lady doctor at a community health centre Dr Swetha demanding information about the condition of the patient who suffered injuries in an accident. However, Dr Swetha told him that the treatment was continuing and she could not say anything now.
Tammayya got angry with the doctor and shouted at her in a high handed language.
When the incident went viral in the social media, Pawan Kalyan instructed the officials to investigate into the issue and take suitable action against the JSP leader as per the law.
Pawan Kalyan also instructed the Kakinada district in-charge of Jana Sena party to inquire into the incident.
After going through the reports submitted by the party leaders and the officials, the head of the Conflict Management of the party Vemulapati Ajay Kumar announced the suspension of Tammayya from the party late on Sunday.