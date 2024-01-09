Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas held in Kadapa

The Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) is an annual celebration held on January 9th with the aim of showcasing the achievements of the Indian diaspora to the world. Dr. Koppula Vijay Kumar, National Chairman of Social Justice for World Human Rights Council, emphasized the importance of this celebration in bringing recognition to the accomplishments of Indians living abroad. He highlighted the historical significance of the event, stating that Mahatma Gandhi's return to India from South Africa on January 9th, 1915, prompted the selection of this date for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

The decision to celebrate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was made based on recommendations from the High Level Committee on Indian Diaspora, headed by LM Singhvi. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee officially announced the celebration. The main objective of the event is to showcase the achievements of the Indian diaspora, promoting their strength and talent on an international platform. The celebration also provides an opportunity for expatriates to interact with people in their homeland.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played a crucial role in connecting Indians abroad with their country. His efforts have given the Indian diaspora a distinct identity during his foreign tours. According to a United Nations report, Indians constitute the largest number of expatriates in the world, with 18 million Indians residing abroad in 2019. Mexico and China rank second and third respectively.

The celebration of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas since 2003 has strengthened relations between India and its diaspora. This has also resulted in increased foreign investment in India by expatriates, contributing to the nation's development.