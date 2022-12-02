Pravin Kumar takes charge at APPCB

Vijayawada: Commissioner and director of the municipal administration Pravin Kumar is placed in full additional charge (FAC) of the post of member secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB).

It may be recalled that the general administration department (GAD) issued orders to this effect on November 22, according to a communiqué from senior administrative manager of APPCB K Venkateswara Rao.

GSRKR Vijaya Kumar was relieved from the services with effect from November 30 on attaining the age of superannuation. He said in a statement here on Thursday that Pravin Kumar took charge as member secretary (FAC) of APPCB on Thursday. Later, he convened a meeting with all senior officials of the board to review the board initiatives and suggested to work hard for better performance.