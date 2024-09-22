Prayers offered to Lord Venkateswara at Sankar Vilas Centre in Guntur

Guntur : Members of Hindu Dharmika Sanghas, Praja Sanghas and Sri Venkateswara Swamy devotees on Saturday peacefully protested at Sankar Vilas Centre in Guntur city on Saturday for using adulterated cow ghee in TTD laddu prasadam and for hurting the sentiments of the devotees.

They set up a four feet height Sri Venkateswara Swamy idol at Prakasam Chowk and performed pujas. The priests performed Ashtothram, Sahasranamam and performed pujas to Sri Venkateswara Swamy seeking severe punishment to the political leaders who used adulterated cow ghee in Srivari laddu prasadam at Tirumala.

Speaking on this occasion, organiser Siripurapu Sridhar Sarma said that Kaliyuga Daivam Sri Venkateswara Swamy will punish the politicians and officials who used adulterated cow ghee in SriVari laddu prasadam and hurt the devotees sentiments. Members of Hindu associations asked transfer of employees belonging to other religions working in TTD to their parent departments.

Leaders of Hindu Dharmika Sanghas Peddinti Chaitanya, Velgaleti Gangadhar and Boddupalli Srinivas were among those who participated in the programme.