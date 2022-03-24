Pre-feasibility study for MMLP at Vizag completed: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told YSRCP MP V Vijaisai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha here on Wednesday that the pre-feasibility study for the Multi-Model Logistic Park (MMLP) at Visakhapatnam was completed. The Minister said the MMLP had been approved under the Bharatmala Pariyojana and was one of the 35 locations in the country. Based on the pre-feasibility study, further tendering activities for selection of consultants to carry out feasibility study and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for trunk infrastructure connectivity had been completed.

The timeline for setting up MMLP at Visakhapatnam would depend on the feasibility and viability and land availability.

To another of question of Reddy on Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), a Centrally-sponsored scheme, Dr Subhash Sarkar, Minister of State for Education, said funds under RUSA were released to States, including Andhra Pradesh, on the basis of fulfilment of certain conditions by the State such as transfer of corresponding state share, utilisation of at least 75% of released funds, etc.

From the year 2021-22, release of Central grants was also subject to compliance by the States of the instructions of the Ministry of Finance dated 23rd March 2021 regarding procedure for release of funds under the Centrally-sponsored Schemes (CSS) and monitoring utilisation of the funds released. There was no year-wise, State-wise fund allocation under RUSA, the Minister stated.