Pregnant woman walks about 65 km and delivers baby after dispute with husband in Naidupet

In a tragic incident, a pregnant woman had walked 65 kilometres continuously for two days after a quarrel with her husband in Naidupet of Tirupati district. Going into the details, Varshini hails from YSR Nagar in Rajahmundry of East Godavari district and came to Tirupati with her husband for employment. Both worked as labourers and supported their families. In this order Varshini became pregnant and as the months went by, her husband's quarrels escalated conflicts reached a climax.



Varshini left the house to her hometown on foot after a quarrel with her husband. However, as she approached Naidupet, she could not move forward. A man who saw her plight called 108 and Varshini's condition was worse when the staff came and saw. She delivered the baby in an ambulance who was healthy. Varshini was tired of not taking meals for 2 days and was rushed to Nellore Hospital immediately.

The hospital staff was shocked to see Varshini, who had walked 65 kilometers with a full pregnancy. Upon learning of Varshini's condition, the Disha police rushed to the spot where She is being treated and arrangements were made to send her home after she fully recovered.