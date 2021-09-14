Preliminary probe reveals irregularities worth Rs 121 crore

Amaravati: AP State Fibernet Limited (APSFL) chairman P Gowtham Reddy said that as per the primary investigation, the CID officials noticed irregularities to the tune of Rs 121 crore during the previous TDP regime and filed cases on 18 persons.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, the APSFNL chairman said the previous TDP government called for tenders to the tune of Rs 321 crore and resorted to several irregularities.

He said the then government appointed Harikrishna as AP Fibernet director and handed over the responsibility of tenders.

He said the CID officials noticed several irregularities in awarding the tenders and filed cases under sections 166,167,118,465,461,468 and506 read with section 120 (B).

The AP Fibernet chairman warned that the State government will not hesitate to initiate action against the people's representatives or higher officials.