Just In
Preparations Underway for Local Body MLC elections in Vizianagaram
The election fervour for the local body quota MLC in Vizianagaram has commenced, with the registration process for graduated voters starting on Saturday. Aspiring candidates from various political parties are gearing up to contest in the upcoming elections.
The schedule for the local body quota MLC election was officially announced today. Voting is set to take place on the 28th of this month for the Vizianagaram district. Nomination papers will be accepted from the 4th to the 11th of the month, with scrutiny of nominations scheduled for the 12th. Candidates will have until the 14th to withdraw their nominations.
The elections are particularly significant as the MLC post in Vizianagaram has become vacant following the disqualification of Raghuraj. Voting will be conducted on the 28th from 8 AM to 4 PM.