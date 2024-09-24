Prepare action plan for development of district in 5 yrs, officials told

Visakhapatnam: A spart of the Swarnandhra Vision-2047, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad on Monday directed the officials to prepare an action plan for the development of the district in the next five years.

All departments in the district are advised to ready the district vision action plan along with Swarnandhra Vision - 2047 and bring in new ideas to set goals and work towards implementing them.

The Collector held a review meeting with the officials on ‘Swarnandhra Vision-2047’ and ‘Visakha Vision-2029’ here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector mentioned that in accordance with the goals set, a plan should be drawn up for the economic development of the district and an action plan should be prepared for the same. He stated that the district vision plan should focus on service and other primary sectors.

The Collector made it clear that an advance plan should be prepared to ensure progress in education, medicine, agriculture and allied sectors. During the meeting, the officials were advised to pay special attention to rural development, skill development, planning etc.

Further, Harendhira Prasad stressed on designing the Visakha Vision-2029 plan and the officials were directed to work to increase the per capita income by 15 per cent every year.

The Collector mentioned that the vision should be prepared by Thursday by drawing advance plans to ensure that there is an average growth of 15 per cent in some departments and less than 15 per cent in other departments. Along with the district vision, the District Collector informed that a mandal-wise vision should also be prepared.

Joint Collector K Mayur Ashok, district revenue officer K Mohan Kumar, GVMC Additional Commissioner Varma, Revenue Divisional Officer D Hussain Saheb and other district officials participated in the meeting. Meanwhile in Anakapalli, District Collector Vijaya Krishnan launched the poster of ‘Swarnandhra Vision - 2047’. Speaking on the occasion, Vijaya Krishnan exhorted the officials to prepare an action plan for development of industrial sector and temple tourism.

Also, she instructed the school department officials to conduct competitions on ‘Swarnandhra Vision - 2047’ to build awareness among students.