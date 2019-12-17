Prepare list of forest land cultivators by Dec 27: Collector Mohammad Imtiaz

Vijayawada: District Collector Mohammad Imtiaz on Tuesday instructed the Revenue Department officials to prepare the list of people cultivating forest lands in the district and submit the report by December 27.

The District Collector took part in a teleconference with sub-collectors HM Dhyanchandra, Swapnil Dinakar, District Tribal Welfare Officer M Eswar Rao, Tahsildars of 15 mandals which come under the forest cover.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Imtiaz directed them to conduct Gramasabha organised by forest rights committee and include VROs, forest beat officers, surveyors, tribal welfare department officials as committee members.

He said that the committee members should make a field visit of the places across the 82 villages in the district and prepare a list of eligible beneficiaries cultivating in forest lands.

The Collector instructed the tribal officer Eswar to submit the details through Cartosat imaginary satellite mapping. He further said that house sites to the eligible beneficiaries will be given by Ugadi. However, the tribal lands will be given by February as per the government orders, said the Collector.