Prepare to compete globally, CM hails students post US trip

Vijayawada: Observing that education only can give better lives, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy told the students of government schools that they can find better placements in the job market only when they can compete with others globally. He hoped that they have learnt some good lessons on how to stand on their own and lead better lives in future.



The students, who toured the US, called on the Chief Minister at the camp office in Tadepalli on Monday. Interacting with them, the CM enquired about their experiences in the US where they visited the World Bank, Columbia University and IMF and interacted with the officials besides participating in International Youth Conference. The students told him that Nadu-Nedu has given a face-lift to their schools and when they spoke about the Swechha programme in their interactions in the US, several officials and students showed interest. He said the experience of US trip would leave an indelible mark in their minds and help them reach global platforms besides strengthening their resolve to pursue higher education in foreign universities.

“Universities and institutions like Columbia, Warton and LSE offer 21 globally acclaimed courses and if you get seats in such courses in highly ranked 350 universities and colleges, government will support you by extending financial help up to Rs 1.20 crore through Videshi Vidya Deevena. You can also fulfil the dream of becoming CEOs of good companies after completing education,” he told them, adding they can also help other students.

He told them to identify their areas of interest, find out the best colleges teaching such subjects in the world and prepare well for getting seats in them so that you can get expertise in the chosen subjects.

He said that the state government has signed an MoU with ed-X for introducing 1,800 new courses which are not available in our syllabus. It would help get certificates from institutions like MIT and Harvard University.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that the government school and college students face the GRE and G-MAT examinations also free of cost and help them in this regard by providing study material and coaching. A special officer should be appointed to guide them at every step, he told the

officials.