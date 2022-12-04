President Draupadi Murmu felicitated in AP, thanks people for the love shown

The President of India Draupadi Murmu who was on her tour of Andhra Pradesh for two days has received a felicitation at Poranki on Sunday with Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan and CM Jagan attended the felicitation program. CS Jawahar Reddy conveyed thanks to the President on behalf of AP Government.



Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that it is a great thing for a tribal woman to assume the post of President. Speaking at the felicitation program, he said Draupadi Murmu is a role model for all as a social activist, a democrat and a great woman and opined that she will remain forever in the history of the country. The CM said that Murmu's life, who faced difficulties with a smile, was an ideal for all.

President Draupadi Murmu said that language should not be a barrier to love and hence is speaking in Hindi. Murmu spoke in Telugu extending thanks to the love shown towards her.

"I am happy to come to this holy land where Lord Venkateswara Swamy is worshipped; may Goddess Kanakadurga bless us all, President said adding that the dance art that started with the name of Kuchipudi has now become universal. The President said that Telugu is the ideal among the languages of the country.