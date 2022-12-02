President Draupadi Murmu on 2-day visit to AP

Vijayawada: President Draupadi Murmu would be visiting Andhra Pradesh on December 4 and 5.

Murmu, during her maiden visit to the city, will lay the foundation stone for Rs 2013-crore developmental works in the state. She will be received by the Governor and the Chief Minister at the Gannavaram airport at 10.15 am on Sunday.

The state government would be hosting a civic reception in her honour at the Murali Convention Centre in Poranki. This would be followed by a banquet to be hosted by the Governor.

Later at 2.30 pm, she will leave for Visakhapatnam where she will participate in several programmes to inaugurate and lay foundations for various highway projects. She will inspect the naval parade at the Navy Day programme in Visakhapatnam and then go to Tirupati. On Monday, after having darshan of Lord Venkateswara, Murmu will visit the Goshala and participate in the interactive session with the students of Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswavidyalayam.

She is also scheduled to inaugurate Rayachoti-Angallu section of NH 340, four-lane railway overbridge constructed in Tirupati and other roads. She will lay foundation stone for construction of two-lane road between Mudigubba and Puttaparthi before leaving for Delhi.