Just In
President Draupadi Murmu to attend Mangalagiri AIIMS convocation, traffic restrictions imposed
The first convocation ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri is set to take place today, with the President of India, Draupadi Murmu, attending as the chief guest. In light of this high-profile event, authorities have implemented stringent security measures at the AIIMS campus.
During the ceremony, President Murmu will confer degrees to 49 MBBS students and present gold medals to four accomplished candidates who have completed their post-doctoral certificate courses. The establishment of AIIMS in Mangalagiri was part of the bifurcation assurances provided by the central government, which secured permission for 125 seats beginning in 2020, with educational activities progressing accordingly.
Dignitaries expected to grace the occasion include State Governor Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister of State Pratap Rao Ganapatlav Jadhav, along with State Ministers Satyakumar and Nara Lokesh, who will serve as guests of honor.
Due to the presence of the President, local law enforcement has been put on high alert. Krishna District SP Gangadhar Rao announced traffic restrictions will be in effect today, advising motorists to seek alternate routes from 5 AM until 6 PM.
Vehicles traveling from Chennai to Visakhapatnam will be diverted to Avanigadda-Pamarru-Gudivada-Hanuman Junction via Guntur Budampadu. Conversely, vehicles heading from Visakhapatnam to Eluru, Vijayawada, and Chennai will be redirected via Hanuman Junction-Gudivada-Pamarru-Avanigadda.
Furthermore, SP Gangadhar Rao recommended that motorists traveling from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad utilise the route through Devarapalli in East Godavari district. The SP urged all motorists to heed these advisories and cooperate with law enforcement during the event.