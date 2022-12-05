President of India Draupadi Murmu arrives in Tirumala, to offer prayers

President Draupadi Murmu arrived in Tirumala for the first time in his official capacity to offer prayers at the Tirumala temple. On departing from Visakhapatnam in a special flight to Renigunta.



Deputy CM Narayana swamyt, District Collector, and senior police officials welcomed the president on the occasion. The President reached Tirumala by road from Renigunta Airport and stayed at Padmavati's guest house.

The president will be offering prayers at Varahaswamy first at 9:30 am today followed by visiting Tirumala deity. Later, the president will depart from Tirumala at 11 AM and visit the Gomandir run by TTD at Alipiri at 11:35 AM and talk to the students and teachers of Sri Padmavati Women's University.

On the other hand, the president will visit Goddess Padmavati at Tiruchanur at 12:50 PM. After that, she will leave for Delhi in a special air force flight from Renigunta Airport at 1:40 PM.