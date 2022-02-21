President Ram Nath Kovind reviews Naval Fleet at Visakhapatnam, accorded 21-gun-salute

The Presidential Fleet Review began on the coast of Visakhapatnam. President Ram Nath Kovind ascends INS Sumitra and reviewing naval power capabilities. On this occasion, all the warplanes of the Indian Navy flew up and President Ram Nath Kovind paid his respects. The stunts performed by the Navy on this occasion are impressive.



About 60 warships, submarines, more than 50 warplanes, and helicopters are participating in the Fleet Review. As part of this, President Ramnath is reviewing the capabilities of the Naval Fleet Review of the Indian Navy.

The 12th edition of the Presidents Fleet Review is being held in Visakhapatnam as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. President receives 21-gun-salute at Eastern Naval Command during the 12th Edition Presidents Fleet Review. Earlier, the staff presented the Guard of Honor to President Ramnath Kovind, who arrived at the Naval Dockyard. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present on the occasion.