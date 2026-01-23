…presses Tech Mahindra on Vijayawada campus, quantum lab plans

Vijayawada: IT and HRD minister Nara Lokesh met Tech Mahindra CEO and MD Mohit Joshi in Davos, seeking faster execution of the company’s proposed IT campus in Vijayawada, expected to employ 5,000–10,000 professionals, and expansion of delivery operations in Visakhapatnam.

He also proposed a Tech Mahindra skilling campus focused on AI, ML, Cloud IoT, cybersecurity, and Industry 4.0, alongside startup mentoring through the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub. He pitched a Centre of Excellence at IIT Tirupati and a Quantum Computing Lab in the Amaravati Quantum Valley.

Joshi said Tech Mahindra would review the proposals, citing its partnership with Andhra Pradesh on India’s first statewide Cybersecurity Operations Centre.