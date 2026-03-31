Prevent recurrence of complaints: SP Satish

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district):District Superintendent of Police SSatish Kumar has directed the police officials to ensure that public grievances are resolved promptly and do not recur. He issued these instructions while presiding over Public Grievance Redressal System held at the district police office on Monday.

The SP personally interacted with the complainants, heard their issues in detail, and reviewed each case carefully. A total of 62 petitions were received from across the district, covering issues such as family disputes, cyber frauds, domestic harassment, land and property conflicts, and cases involving fake documents.

The SP spoke to police officials concerned over phone and instructed them to take immediate action to ensure justice for the victims. He emphasised that all cases should be handled within the legal framework and resolved efficiently.

Additional SP Ankita Surana, DTRB CI Lakshmi Kanth Reddy, Airport CI Bojjappa, and other police personnel participated in the programme.