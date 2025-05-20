Previous govt left AP in debt trap: Anam

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has alleged that previous YSRCP government left the State in debt trap instead of concentrating on development.

He participated in the Mini Mahanadu of Sarvepalle constituency organised at Shreeds Kalyana mandapam in Venkatachalam mandal on Monday.

Minister Anam said that after the coalition government came to power in 2024, Rs 1,800 crore of Central and State governments were allocated for strengthening Panchayats. Lauding that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is striving hard for the construction of AP Capital Amaravathi, he called upon the party functionaries to canvas the developmental activities of the government at ground root level to create awareness among the people.

The Minister said earlier the administration used to release water hardly for 1.6 lakh acres during second crop (early Kharif).

For the first time in the history of Nellore district, water was released for six lakh acres for agriculture operations, he added.

Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said that Sarvepalle constituency will witness development in all fronts as the CM and Minister Nara Lokesh are keen on allocating funds.

He appealed the party functionaries to extend their support to the coalition government so that more welfare schemes could be introduced in the coming days.

Later, party leaders garlanded the statue of TDP founder-president and late CM NT Rama Rao and paid tributes.