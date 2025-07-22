Previous YSRCP govt indulged in scams, flays MLA

Kadiri: Kadiri MLA Kandukunta Venkata Prasad on Monday accused the previous YSRCP government of indulging in various scams and shielding the wrongdoers.

The MLA addressed a press conference at his office here on Monday.

Reacting to the arrest of Rajampet MP Midhun Reddy and subsequent allegations made by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the MLA condemned the statements and questioned the moral standing of the YSRCP leadership.

He accused Jagan Mohan Reddy and MP Midhun Reddy of being the key figures behind the liquor scam, stating, “You and your party leaders should be ashamed to wear black badges and talk about morality.” The MLA alleged that money laundering through new telecom companies and manipulation of senior IAS officers with false promises, were tactics frequently used by the YSRCP leadership.

Venkata Prasad further asserted that the YSRCP had consistently misused power to orchestrate scams and shield the wrongdoers. He remarked, “Jagan Mohan Reddy is no stranger to jail, bail, or court cases,” and emphasised that anyone guilty of wrongdoing must face punishment regardless of their position.

In his sharp rebuttal, the Kadiri MLA held the YSRCP and its top leaders accountable for widespread corruption and misuse of authority.