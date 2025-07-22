Live
- Reaffirming cultural ties: Indian envoy inaugurates Ashoka pillar replica, Buddha relics at Sri Lanka temple
- Patna hospital murder: Gangster in Bengal jail hatched plot with help of Chandan Mishra's family associate
- Grand Mufti of India wants Prez Murmu, PM Modi to take up Nimisha Priya issue, as parleys enters next phase
- India expected to clock 6.6 pc growth in FY26 despite uncertain global outlook
- Supreme Court agrees to hear Maha govt’s plea against acquittal in 2006 Mumbai train blasts case
- MBBS Abroad: A practical guide for Indian students after NEET
- Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt Says Turning Off Phones Is the Key to Regaining Focus
- Philippines braces for more rains, severe flooding
- IBC helps resolve over Rs 26 lakh crore debt in India in 9 years: Report
- Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt Says Turning Off Phones Is the Key to Regaining Focus
Previous YSRCP govt indulged in scams, flays MLA
Alleges that YSRCP chief Jagan and party MP Midhun Reddy are the key persons behind the liquor scam
Kadiri: Kadiri MLA Kandukunta Venkata Prasad on Monday accused the previous YSRCP government of indulging in various scams and shielding the wrongdoers.
The MLA addressed a press conference at his office here on Monday.
Reacting to the arrest of Rajampet MP Midhun Reddy and subsequent allegations made by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the MLA condemned the statements and questioned the moral standing of the YSRCP leadership.
He accused Jagan Mohan Reddy and MP Midhun Reddy of being the key figures behind the liquor scam, stating, “You and your party leaders should be ashamed to wear black badges and talk about morality.” The MLA alleged that money laundering through new telecom companies and manipulation of senior IAS officers with false promises, were tactics frequently used by the YSRCP leadership.
Venkata Prasad further asserted that the YSRCP had consistently misused power to orchestrate scams and shield the wrongdoers. He remarked, “Jagan Mohan Reddy is no stranger to jail, bail, or court cases,” and emphasised that anyone guilty of wrongdoing must face punishment regardless of their position.
In his sharp rebuttal, the Kadiri MLA held the YSRCP and its top leaders accountable for widespread corruption and misuse of authority.