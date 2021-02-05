Primary school building collapses in Palasa

Srikakulam: Government primary school building at Purnabadhra village in Amalakudia gram panchayat in Palasa mandal was collapsed on Wednesday late night.

As it was night time, no one was injured in the incident. The school building was damaged due to poor quality of works under the Sarva Siksha Aabhiyaan previously. The villagers and teachers have identified big cracks on the building walls and roof and complained to officials and leaders several times demanding repair works. But the officials concerned or assembly segment level leaders are neglecting it.

Repair works for the school even under the ongoing scheme 'Nadu-Nedu' were also not proposed.

As a result, the building was collapsed along with roof and walls. Till Wednesday, classes are going on here for last three days from Monday after re-opening of schools in the wake of Covid pandemic. Even during the lockdown period also, repair works were not taken up at the school, the villagers explained.