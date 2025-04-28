Prime Minister Modi's Amaravati visit to boost development momentum

Amaravati: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has called for a successful reception of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit to the state on May 2, which marks the restart of work on Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh. Naidu emphasised that Amaravati represents the pride and self-respect of the Telugu people, urging political leaders to ensure no inconvenience is caused to the public attending the event.

The Chief Minister also conducted a teleconference with NDA leaders on Monday to discuss the strategic planning for Modi's visit and the capital's development.

Amaravati as a symbol of pride for Andhra Pradesh

Naidu outlined the importance of Amaravati, asserting that just as a family requires a good home, the state needs a proud capital to showcase its development. He explained that the central government's decentralised development strategy led to the establishment of educational institutions across North Andhra, Coastal Andhra, and Rayalaseema since 2014. This approach aims to ensure equal development across the state. Drawing comparisons with other states, he highlighted that significant income comes from Hyderabad (Telangana), Bengaluru (Karnataka), and Chennai (Tamil Nadu), and that a prosperous capital would similarly boost Andhra Pradesh’s revenue.

“Amaravati is the soul of the state,” Naidu added.

Opposition attempts to mislead the public

The Chief Minister addressed concerns over opposition groups attempting to mislead the public about the capital project. He reiterated that farmers voluntarily gave up their land for the capital, and in return, the government is developing residential and commercial plots for them. “We are involving farmers as stakeholders in this development,” he stated. The establishment of industries would provide ample job opportunities for the youth, while enhanced infrastructure would strengthen the economy.

However, Naidu warned of conspiratorial forces spreading misinformation, urging leaders to keep the public informed and focus on the government’s achievements, ensuring that welfare and development programs continue.

Progressing with promises

Naidu highlighted the government’s progress within just 10 months of taking office, fulfilling several election promises. This includes funds for the Polavaram project, the sanctioning of a railway zone for Visakhapatnam, and an allocation of ₹11,400 crore by the central government for a steel plant. Job creation for youth is a key goal, with industrial parks under development and numerous welfare schemes in progress. These include support for fishermen, SC categorisation, Annaprasadam schemes, pensions, and the release of notifications for 16,347 teaching posts.

Rayalaseema as a logistics hub

Naidu further revealed plans for industrial parks across 42 constituencies in the state, aiming for a "One Family, One Entrepreneur" model. The development of the Rayalaseema steel plant and enhanced infrastructure in the region, including highways and airports connecting to Bengaluru and Hyderabad, would position it as a logistics hub. The government also plans to develop Visakhapatnam as the financial capital and Tirupati as a spiritual city. Investments from ArcelorMittal in Anakapalli and Erain-Ko Ramayapatnam will bring significant capital to the region, with two steel plants set to create a new record in steel production.

"We are committed to developing Rayalaseema into a hub for defence, electronics, automotive, drones, satellite launching, and green energy sectors," Naidu stated.

The teleconference included key leaders from TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP, all of whom discussed the strategic roadmap for the state’s progress.