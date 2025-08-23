Principal Secretary reviews Rajamahendravaram devpt projects

Rajamahendravaram: Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar conducted a comprehensive review of ongoing development projects in Rajamahendravaram on Friday, stressing the need for a holistic plan to enhance the city’s infrastructure. He was accompanied by district Collector and Commissioner P Prasanthi.

Kumar began his inspection at the Godavari Pushkaram Indoor Sports Complex in Narayanapuram, where he examined facilities for sports like carroms, chess, table tennis, and a gymnasium. He directed officials to ensure the complex becomes operational immediately.

He then visited the sports park in Kanchana Nagar and the Yoga Park in All Bank Colony, praising the unique, theme-based park designed to promote the Yogandhra program.

To ensure proper upkeep, he suggested handing over park maintenance to Resident Welfare Associations. He also recommended installing vermicompost units in the parks to manage organic waste and improve soil fertility.

The Principal Secretary also inspected the ongoing stormwater drain works on JN Road. After being informed that the city requires an additional 10 km of drain lines, he advised officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the expansion.

Kumar inspected the 50.6 MLD sewage treatment plant under construction in Hukumpeta, directing officials to complete and operationalize the project by December. He emphasised the importance of public awareness to prevent littering and called for the installation of special dustbins in key locations to collect plastic waste, ensuring it does not clog the drains.

During his visit to the Riverfront Development Project, he instructed the contractor to prioritise greenery. He also inspected the slaughterhouse and a women’s mart at the Gokavaram bus stand.

The day concluded with a review meeting at the Municipal Corporation office with officials from all departments. Among the attendees were Joint Collector S Chinna Ramudu, Additional Commissioner PV Ramalingeswar, and other senior officials.