Prisoners form Nellore Central Jail refuse to leave 'comfortable' jail cells

Nellore: Prisoners usually burst with joy at the prospect of being released. But, in sharp contrast, a section of inmates in the Nellore Central Jail have set their face against the idea of securing freedom, though briefly, thanks to outbreak of coronavirus.

In the backdrop of the apex court orders, the jail authorities have decided to release a section of prisoners on interim bail. They are not interested in leaving the prison for a breath of fresh air for just one month.

Most of the prisoners feel that they may not be able to get work for their livelihood in these testing times. They may also be confined to their houses during lockdown to curb the spread of deadly disease.

AP Prisons Department decided to release a section of inmates to contain the possibledanger of COVID-19 outbreak in prison as per the Supreme Court.

The apex court had recently directed all the State governments and Union Territories to form high-level panels for considering releasing ofprisoners, who have been sentenced to up to seven years or undertrials awaiting trial for offences requiring a maximum sentence of seven years on interim bail for one month to decongest the jails during the outbreak.

Consequently, the AP State Prisons wing also asked all the district jails, the special sub-jails, and the sub-jails to prepare a list of convicts who are eligible for release on bail as per directions of the apex court.

The authorities in Nellore district have prepared a list of 58 prisoners who can be released on interim bail. Of them, eight have already been released. One prisoner from the sub-jail in Kavali, four from Atmakur and three from the Nellore Central Jail were released.

In fact, the officials decided to released prisoners who were not involved in grave crimes like rape, committing abuse against children, and the second-time imprisonment for granting the interim bail.

The officials of the District Legal Services Authority also held a meeting in the Central Jail and other jails and informed prisoners of the decision to grant interim bail to a section of prisoners.