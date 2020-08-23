Private hospital seized in Eluru for running Coronavirus care centre without permission

With advantage over Coronavirus outbreak in Andhra Pradesh, some private hospitals have been raised the curtains for the exploitation. Before forgetting the Ramesh Hospital incident in Vijayawada, in this similar vein, Murali Krishna Multi Speciality Hospital incident in the nearby town of Eluru has come to fore, which has been exploiting the people under the name of CT scan. Following the allegations, district officials and revenue officials came and seized the hospital.

Medical officers on Saturday raided a multi-specialty hospital in Eluru, which was unofficially treating covid victims. Authorities have confirmed that Muralikrishna Multi Specialty Hospital is looting lakhs from the victims. The DMHO and Eluru Revenue Department carried out raids on the hospital and seized Remdesivir injections of worth about Rs 10 lakh.

District Medical Officer Dr Sunanda, MRO Chandrasekhar and RDO, who reached the hospital, conducted an inquiry. Hospital irregularities have witnessed during the investigation. It was found that a maximum of two lakh rupees was collected for a person infected with Coronavirus and confirmed that lakhs of rupees were collected per day. Authorities found that millions of rupees had been collected from patients without ventilation.

It was revealed that the corona victim was being charged Rs 10,000 per day in the name of PPE kit. Authorities who found 18 corona victims being treated at the time of the attacks in the hospital were transferred to another hospital for treatment and further investigation is on.