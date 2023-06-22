Private travel bus gutted in a fire in Prakasam

A fire broke out from a private travel bus on the Bitragunta National Highway in Gadjumalli mandal in Prakasam district, however, there were no casualties reported as the passengers got off from the bus safely after the driver alerted them.



The incident took place awhile the private travel bus was going from Hyderabad to Pondicherry leaving passengers in panic.

There were 25 passengers in the bus at the time of the accident who got off from the bus on time. However, the luggage belonging to passengers was completely burnt in the fire.