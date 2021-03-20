Privilege notice lacks jurisdiction, says SEC Ramesh Kumar

Amaravati: State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar in reply to the Assembly privilege committee notice served to him over the complaint lodged by ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, said that 'at the out set, I wish to deny any such infringement'.

In a letter addressed to secretary to Legislature, Legislative Assembly, the SEC said the letter received by him asked him to make available to answer the charges relating breach of privilege.

The SEC said that he has the highest regard and respect for the august House and stated that the notice served on him is lacking in jurisdiction.

The SEC said that if the committee still desires to proceed further, he wish to have the benefit of evidence to be made available to him as well as reasonable time to respond.

Ramesh Kumar said that recently he underwent Covid vaccination and under medical supervision and will not be able to undertake physical travel for some time.