Privte hospitals warned of stern action for violating Covid norms says Nandyal Sub-Collector Kalpana Kumari

Kurnool : Nandyal Sub-Collector Kalpana Kumari has warned the managements of private hospitals of stringent action if they deny admission to Covid patients and collect exorbitant fees from them violating the government established norms.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Kalpana Kumari said it is highly impossible that every patient could be admitted and treated at the government general hospitals.

To treat the corona patients, apart from government hospitals, the government has accorded permission to several private hospitals, she said and added the hospitals were clearly instructed to admit those patients, who come up with Aarogyasri cards. It has also instructed that not to collect a single pie from the patients as the government will bear all the expenses.

If any of the hospital denies admission or demands amount from the patients, the hospital managements would be severely punished, said Kalpana Kumari. She said every Aarogyasri cardholder was eligible to get admission at the government identified Covid hospital to get treatment.

If any of the hospital refuses to admit or collects money, the patients should to bring it to her notice directly without any delay. She said stringent action will be taken against such hospitals as per the law.

She advised the private hospitals to extend quality treatment to every corona patient and win the hearts of people.