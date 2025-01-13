Priyanka Gandhi’s birthday celebrated

Kurnool : District Congress Committee president, former MLA and former TTD Board member Parigela Muralikrishna opined that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is the embodiment of former Prime Minister, Iron Lady and Bharat Ratna Indira Gandhi.

The leaders celebrated Priyanka Gandhi’s birthday by cutting a cake at district party office here on Sunday.

Muralikrishna said that Priyanka Gandhi, who lost her grandmother Indira Gandhi and father Rajiv Gandhi in her childhood, gave a big boost to the National Congress Party with her courage. He opined that Priyanka, who has good rhetoric, will take up high positions in future. Former MLC M Sudhakar Babu and others participated in the programme.