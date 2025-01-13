  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Priyanka Gandhi’s birthday celebrated

Priyanka Gandhi’s birthday celebrated
x
Highlights

District Congress Committee president, former MLA and former TTD Board member Parigela Muralikrishna opined that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is the embodiment of former Prime Minister, Iron Lady and Bharat Ratna Indira Gandhi.

Kurnool : District Congress Committee president, former MLA and former TTD Board member Parigela Muralikrishna opined that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is the embodiment of former Prime Minister, Iron Lady and Bharat Ratna Indira Gandhi.

The leaders celebrated Priyanka Gandhi’s birthday by cutting a cake at district party office here on Sunday.

Muralikrishna said that Priyanka Gandhi, who lost her grandmother Indira Gandhi and father Rajiv Gandhi in her childhood, gave a big boost to the National Congress Party with her courage. He opined that Priyanka, who has good rhetoric, will take up high positions in future. Former MLC M Sudhakar Babu and others participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick