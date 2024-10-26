  • Menu
Probe if any forest land in Saraswati lands: Pawan

Highlights

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan directed the officials to inquire into 1,515.93 acre land in Dachepalli and Machavaram mandals of Palnadu district given to Saraswati Power and Industries Private Ltdwhether there is forest land and natural resources in it and how they got environmental clearance.

Following the reports of the lands allotted to Saraswati Power include forest land with natural resources like water bodies, the Deputy Chief Minister, holds forest and environment portfolios, discussed the issue with officials and asked them to conduct an inquiry on the lands.

He asked the Pollution Control Board to submit a report on how the company got environment clearance if there are streams and hills in the land. The Deputy CM decided to conduct a meeting with forest, revenue and PCB on the issue soon.

