Proddaturu MLA looted crores of rupees public money: Lokesh

Proddaturu (YSR district): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that YSRCP Proddaturu MLA Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy looted crores of rupees public money through various dubious methods.

As part of his ongoing Yuva Galam padayatra, the TDP leader addressed a huge public gathering in Proddaturu town on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he came down heavily on Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy for converting Proddaturu, the spiritual land of Goddess Kanyaka Parameswari and known as second Bombay for gold trade, as hub for anti-social activities.

Describing Proddaturu MLA as ‘Betting Prasad,’ Lokesh said that Rachamallu, who was not in a position even to pay EMI of his car before elected for Proddaturu, now earned crores of money by various anti-social activities like fake notes circulation, cricket betting, illegal sand mining and land grabbing with the help of his relatives Bangaru Reddy and Kiran Reddy. The MLA was also responsible for brutal killing of TDP official spokesmen and BC leader Nandam Subbaiah two years ago. Lokesh recalled that Bondili Corporation Director Rajani, a close follower of Proddaturu MLA, was caught by Karnataka police while circulating fake currency notes. Once TDP comes to power, Lokesh said it will take stringent action against MLA as per law.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did nothing for the state development instead he borrowed lakhs of crores of rupees to sponsor his welfare schemes.